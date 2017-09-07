Fort Hood soldier honored for saving woman's life

FORT HOOD - Commanding General Major General JT Thomson honored a 1st Cav Division Soldier for his heroic actions after witnessing a car accident on post.

Corporal Robert Adibmand was driving onto TJ Mills Blvd after PT when he watched a car drive across the median straight into a utility pole next to his truck – something he calls surreal.

When he realized the woman was unconscious, he grabbed a tool from his truck and broke the passenger window.

Adibmand noticed she had a broken arm. By that time, authorities arrived to the scene.

General Thomson called the act selfless and presented him with a coin.

“You go out, above and beyond, get recognition for what you do,” Adibmand said. “Especially to be recognized by the 1st Cav Commander. It’s my first coin.”

Adimand will be out in the field with about 3,000 1st Cav Soldiers for a Pegasus Forge II exercise for the next week and a half.

