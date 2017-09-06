Fort Hood soldier saves man, wife from drowning

LIVINGSTON, Texas - A Fort Hood soldier out on a kayaking trip rescued a man about to drown.

Sergeant Michael Anderson based at Fort Hood was boating on Lake Livingston when he saw a man who swam out too far and was at the point where his muscles were giving out. He is currently deployed to the Houston area for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Anderson quickly paddled over about 700 yards to rescue the man.

“I saw two arms appear and I heard a desperate cry for help,” Anderson said. “Once I got to him, I handed him my paddle – he didn’t grab it at first – you could tell he was about ready to give up.”

Anderson kept talking to him, keeping him alert and coughing up the water in his lungs.

The man’s wife almost began swimming out to save him, but she was also not a strong swimmer. Anderson brought her back to shore as well.

