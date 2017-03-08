Fort Hood soldiers destroy crucial ISIS mortar sites in Mosul battle

Fort Hood soldiers are actively engaged in a battle with ISIS in Iraq.

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalary Division are helping Iraqi security forces reclaim Mosul from the Islamic State, a Combined Joint Task Force spokesperson confirmed to Channel 6 on Wednesday. The soldiers, who are with 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, are supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The Fort Hood soldiers are providing critical assistance by using precision artillery technology to take out ISIS mortar locations within the city.

"All of their targets are approved by an Iraqi leader," the U.S. military told Channel 6. "Their fire missions, like those of all Coalition assets, are conducted by, with and through the Iraqi Army."

Mosul, which is located in northern Iraq, is the last major Iraqi city currently held by ISIS. Two years ago, ISIS captured Mosul in an essentially uncontested fight, during which American-trained Iraqi soldiers dropped their guns and fled.

The loss of Mosul was both a strategic and symbolic defeat for the Iraqi army, and, by extension, the U.S. military that trained the Iraqi soldiers. Now, a U.S.-led coalition is backing the Iraqi army in its effort to take the city back.

ISIS is refusing to surrender the city without a fight. Islamic State fighters have set booby traps, built tunnels and rigged bombs around the city.

To date, the U.S. government has spent billions of dollars training the Iraqi army.

