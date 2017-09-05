Fort Hood Soldiers distribute supplies to Harvey victims

Fort Hood Soldiers from various units continue to help Harvey victims in south Texas.

The soldiers are working around the clod distributing supplies.

About 4,000 soldiers have completed a total of 89 missions so far – from rescues to handing over food and water.

Fort Hood Soldiers from the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, 11th Signal Brigade, 89th Military Police Brigade, 1st Medical Brigade and 36th Engineer Brigade spent 18-hour days helping those in need.

13th ESC Operations Officer Paul Martin Struck said their job is to relieve suffering and resupply as needed.

“And we’ve conducted air resupply, Class 1 which is food, we’ve done personnel recovery,” Struck said.

Struck also said troops have completed health and welfare checks on residents and route reconnaissance in light of the flooding.

“We’ve been in Katy, Orange, Beaumont, Liberty, and Wharton to name a few,” Struck said.

The Mission has shifted focus from recovery to helping organizations like Red Cross and FEMA.

“With 100 trucks that we brought was to help them,” Struck said. “So, it’s not our food, we’re helping to get it to the people who need it.”

Colonel Struck said despite the storm’s devastating aftermath, the sense of community remains strong.

“Already we’ve seen a lot of things getting back to normal,” he said. “I know that’s not going to be that way for everybody but my heart goes out to those who have lost so much.”

A native of Blanco, Texas, the colonel said it is the Texas pride that keeps everyone going.

“You see people donating,” he said. “people who are helping out have lost a lot themselves.”

