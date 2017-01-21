Fort Hood soldiers featured during Innaguration event: Salute to the Armed Services Ball

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood soldiers were among those featured during the Salute to the Armed Services Ball in Washington D.C. Friday evening.

The service members are deployed in Bagram, Afghanistan and many are from the 1st Cavalry Division in Front Hood. They were seen via satellite offering their congratulations to the new President of the United States.

There are approximately 2,000 soldiers from the division headquarters, the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment that are deployed in Afghanistan. They are in support of Operation Resolute Support.

(© 2017 KCEN)