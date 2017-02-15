Fort Hood soldiers reunited with loved ones on Valentines Day

Soldiers reunited with loved ones (Photo: KCEN Editor)

FORT HOOD - Hundreds of Fort Hood soldiers reunited with their loved ones Tuesday night after spending a nine month deployment in Afghanistan. Families lined a Fort Hood stadium braving the wind, rain and cool temperatures for the long awaited moment. For one woman her husbands important task overseas hasn't gone without it's challenges back home.

"My daughter would constantly ask for her dad, she'd say dad is at work right and it gets really hard. It's great he's coming back on Valentines Day because we never celebrate it, he doesn't even have to get me anything he is my Valentine today" says Mychaela Werner, Fort Hood wife.

It's a struggle the Robles family knows all too well, their son has deployed three times and they're overjoyed that he's returned home safely yet again.

"I can't wait to give him a big hug and a kiss, just embrace the moment. Happy Valentines Day and thank you to our lord" says Maria Robles, Fort Hood mother.

Not having her husband on American soil proved difficult for Mrs. Quintana. A Fort Hood wife with three children.

"It is very hard to get used to not having the other person around all the time. We've been together since we were 14 years old" says Elizabeth Quintana, Fort Hood wife.

With the challenging part of the journey behind them, everyone was all smiles. As the buses rolled in, the chants began, the signs raised and families reunited. Hugging, kissing and beginning a new chapter.

The Quintana's say they're looking forward to making up for lost time.

"Such a great feeling to have him near me again" says Mrs. Quintana.

Her returning soldier says,

"It's pretty awesome and I'm happy".

The Robles family agrees.

"Oh I love it it's the best valentines ever" says Maria Robles.

Her returning soldier says,

"It's a relief it's great I get to see my family now and I got my family back".

The ultimate ending to a picture perfect Valentines Day.

