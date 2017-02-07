Fort Hood special agent's body found behind building on base

FORT HOOD - A Fort Hood soldier's death is being investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) after his body was discovered behind a building on the military base.

Staff Sgt. Steven K. Hines' body was discovered Sunday at around 10 p.m. about 50 yards behind building 2201.

CID agents investigating the death have not completely ruled out foul play but they do not suspect it at this time. Special agents from outside the Fort Hood area were brought in to conduct a complete and thorough death investigation.

“The Criminal Investigation Command is a very small and close knit organization. Losing one of our own deeply affects us all. We will do everything in our power to support the Hines family during this very difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. Mark S. Inch, the provost marshal general of the Army and commanding general of CID.

Hines was a CID special agent assigned to the 11th MP Bn (CID in Fort Hood. He joined the army in July of 2007. His awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, three Army Good Conduct Medals, two National Defense Service Medal, two Iraq Campaign Medals, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, two Overseas Ribbons and the Army Driver Badge.

Further information is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

