Fort Hood unveils new training center

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Fort Hood. (Photo: KCEN Editor)

FORT HOOD - Tuesday marked a big day on Fort Hood more than 7 years in the making. A brand new 24 million dollar training facility that was unveiled Tuesday morning is helping Fort Hood soldiers stay ready for battle while also honoring a fallen service member.

The new facility is dedicated in honor of Master Sgt. Mike Pena who was killed in action in 1950 in South Korea. Dozens of people attended the ribbon cutting ceremony including many members of the fallen soldiers family. Master Sgt. Pena's son says it's overwhelming to know that his fathers legacy is living on in such a special way.

"I am extremely proud I can't even put it into words. We've waited a long time for this honor. Growing up it was a little tough being without your dad but when you read the stories and all that you know that because of him there were people that had a father." says Michael Pena, son of fallen soldier.

The Operation Officer over the facility says Pena's leadership and experience lead to him being selected for the honor. Officials say this new facility will keep service members a step ahead of the enemy while also working to bring those on post closer together.

"When we loan out our weapons and our trainers and the paper we're touching every soldier on Fort Hood everyday in one way or another" says John Cooney, Operation Officer Training Support Center.

The new facility features a more spacious and advanced area for soldiers to train everyday. It's also home to a workshop where staff makes training materials in house.