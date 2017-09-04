FOUND: Missing Girl Reported in Waco

WACO - UPDATE: Police say Marisa has been located and is safe.

-----

Police are looking for 11-year-old Marisa Palacios and are asking the public for help.

Marisa is 5'2", about 100 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say she went missing early Monday morning after an overnight event at Skate World near Towne Oaks and Waco Drive. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a green Baylor shirt.

Police point out that Marisa has never been reported for previous runaways and is not known to leave without letting people know.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call police at 254-750-7500.

