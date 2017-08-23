Four displaced after house fire in Temple

TEMPLE - Four people are displaced after a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The house fire started around 5:15 p.m. Six units responded and found smoke in the home.

A neighbor ran in to the home to see if anyone was OK. He did not find anyone.

Fire officials said no one was inside of the home and no one was hurt.

The house fire has now been contained.

The house is a total loss due to extensive damage.

The occupants of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries reported.

The fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KCEN-TV