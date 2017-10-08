Four suspects arrested after manhunt in Hill County

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

HILL COUNTY - Four suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase in Hill County Saturday night.

Officials said they received a call around 8:32 p.m. from the Ennis Police Department and Ellis County Sheriff’s Office to help apprehend suspects fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

This chase was happening around the same time law enforcement were working another chase on the west side of the county.

The vehicle fled into Hill County after three of the occupants took control of the vehicle. Ennis police had one of the suspects in custody.

The remaining three suspects ultimately fled the vehicle on foot after crashing the vehicle. One of the three suspects were caught about 30 minutes after the chase. The chase ensued throughout the night and around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, the last suspect was apprehended from the stolen car and turned over to Ennis police.

Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Milford Police Department, Ennis Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and the DPS Helicopter were involved in the manhunt.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident.

© 2017 KCEN-TV