Four suspects steal handguns from Bell County gun shop

HEIDENHEIMER - The Bell County Sheriff's Department is trying to identify four suspects linked to a theft at the A&C Firearms store in Heidenheimer on Monday.

They stole two handguns -- a 45 caliber and a 9mm -- worth a combined total of $1,000, deputies said. No further details were released by law enforcement, as of early Tuesday evening.

If you think you recognize any of the suspects below, please call the Bell County Tips Line at 254-933-5539. You can also submit a tip anonymously online through Crime Stoppers by clicking this link.

