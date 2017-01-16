Four tornadoes strike Central Texas, Whitney suffers serious blow

WHITNEY - At least four confirmed tornadoes touched down in Central Texas Sunday night, wreaking havoc in their paths.

As of Monday night, the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale strength estimates for the tornadoes were as follows:

One EF-1 Tornado in Bosque County

One EF-0 Tornado in Bosque county

One EF-1 Tornado in Hill County

One EF-0 Tornado in Coryell County

The storms destroyed homes, took down trees and left thousands without power over the weekend. The tornado that hit Whitney in Hill County entirely demolished at least one home and will force several others to be gutted. At least four people were injured by the storm, with one of them being hit by a tree -- though that victim's condition was unclear Monday night.

"We lost everything," said Deandre West, whose home and vehicle were leveled while she was out of the house on Sunday. "But, you've got to pick up the pieces."

Residents on Creek Drive in Whitney were assessing the damage to their homes Monday afternoon. Kathy Baker, whose home must be gutted, said she owes her life to the worker who was remodeling her home when the tornado struck her house.

"The ceiling came down on me, and he just reached out and grabbed me and pulled me in the closet," Baker said.

Jack White, who lives just a few doors down, described the twister as sounding like an airplane or a freight train. He used a mattress to shield his elderly father and mother, who he said was terrified because she suffers from Alzheimer's disease and did not understand what was happening.

"If you look up and down the street, there's places that look like a bomb hit it," White said.

Connie Pierce lives across the street from White. She said the tornado came so fast that she couldn't reach her storm shelter in time.

"I called someone that I loved very much and said goodbye," Pierce said.

Pierce, who does not have home insurance, said the power company would not restore her electricity until she replaces between $1,500 and $2,000 worth of equipment ripped off her home by the storm. Some storm victims had their power restored Monday, while others may not have electricity until mid-week.

At the Lake Whitney Marina, boats were flipped over on a dock that was destroyed.

"We've got trees down in yards, trees down on houses, and a lot of twisted metal off tin roofs," Lake View Fire Department Chief Bob Wilkins said.

