Four vehicles crash on Texas 6 leaves one critically injured

WACO - A four vehicle crash on Texas 6 left one in critical condition Monday morning.

DPS officials say the crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Hill Top Road. A 2004 Dodge Durango was traveling west when it slowed to turn north onto Hill Top. A 2007 Chevrolet pick-up struck the back of the Durango pushing it into the path of a 2008 Cadillac Escalade that was driving east. The pick-up then struck a 2016 Dodge Journey that was traveling right behind the Cadillac.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 44 year old man from Valley Mills, was air lifted to Baylor Scott & White Waco where he is in serious condition. The driver of the Durango, a 25-year-old man from Waco was taken by ambulance to the same hospital but in stable condition. The Journey and Cadillac driver were 33 and 40-year-old women respectively both from Clinton. Neither were injured.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. Texas 6 lanes were partially closed for two hours following the incident.

