Friday Night Lights Road Trip 2017: Week 5

Kurtis Quillin heads to Teague, Mexia and Groesbeck.

Kurtis Quillin, KCEN
2:41 AM. CDT September 30, 2017

TEAGUE - Week 5 takes Kurtis to Teague, Mexia and Groesbeck. Teague hosted West in Channel 6's Game of the Week. Mexia hosted Caldwell. Groesbeck hosted Eustace.
