TEMPLE - Odds are you've seen the movie "Friday the 13th."

Released in 1980, Jason Voorhees stalks and murders teens at a summer camp.

Or, maybe you've heard all the superstitions: Don't walk under a ladder, beware of black cats, don't break mirrors, etc. But do Central Texans know where the day came from?

The day of unfortunate events traces back to Jesus' execution on a Friday.

During the Middle Ages, weddings wouldn't be held on a Friday for fear of it being bad luck.

Or, it could be the 13 people who attended The Last Supper.

But we wanted to ask Central Texans if they had any superstitions, or if they didn't buy into the whole Friday the 13th phenomenon.

"It's my favorite day of the year, man," Maxx Carter said. "It always has been, man. Just a lot of things happening for me."

Lonell Toussaint added, "I just wasn't raised that way. I don't have any superstitions at all."

In total, we spoke with six people, five of who didn't buy into the phenomenon, whether the reasons are religious or otherwise.

But Ben Armer said he's believed in it since one parking mishap.

"I got cornered against the curb and couldn't get out," Armer said. "I had to wait two hours and just from that point on, not doing it."

