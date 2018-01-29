KCEN
Close

Fully-involved fire breaks out at abandoned house in Killeen

Jillian Angeline, KCEN 11:11 AM. CST January 29, 2018

KILLEEN -- Killeen firefighters were dispatched Monday morning to an abandoned house fire that was fully involved when they arrived.

A fire official at the scene said the blaze began a little before 10:14 a.m. at a single house on Wilmer Street in Killeen. The official said no other houses were nearby.

No cause was immediately clear. No injuries had been reported, as of 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

© 2018 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories