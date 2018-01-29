Fully-involved fire breaks out at abandoned house in Killeen

KILLEEN -- Killeen firefighters were dispatched Monday morning to an abandoned house fire that was fully involved when they arrived.

A fire official at the scene said the blaze began a little before 10:14 a.m. at a single house on Wilmer Street in Killeen. The official said no other houses were nearby.

No cause was immediately clear. No injuries had been reported, as of 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

