Fundraising Festival for Puerto Rico and Mexico will take the funds directly to the people

(Photo: Kennedy, Jamie)

Killeen will hold a Fundraising Festival on October 21 for the people of Puerto Rico and Mexico. All proceeds from the event will go towards the country's recovery efforts and the Rotary Club will deliver the aid directly to the people on the ground.

The event will have over 20 singers and dancers performing throughout the day. Max Torres will come direct from Puerto Rico to play at the event, which will also feature a car show, food trucks, bounce houses and exhibitors.

For all information on the evnt and how you can contribute head here.

