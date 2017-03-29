Funeral information for Copperas Cove student killed by train

Photo: Bailey Funeral Home (Photo: Custom)

COPPERAS COVE - Funeral services will be held Saturday for the teen hit and killed by a mixed-freight train near Copperas Cove High School, according to Bailey Funeral Home.

Alexander David Stout, 16, was struck by a Burlington Northern Sante Fe locomotive traveling from Sweetwater to Temple around 4:20 p.m. on March 22.

Stout, who was born in Germany and raised in Copperas Cove, leaves behind his parents and two brothers. He was a sophomore at Copperas Cove High School, where he played baritone saxophone in the marching band and composed his own music.

His funeral service will be held April 1 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Vienna, Illinois. Visitation is scheduled just prior from noon to 1:30 at the church. He will be buried at the nearby Mt. Zion Cemetery.

To read Stout's full obituary or to send flowers, click here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV