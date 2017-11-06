Funeral service scheduled for Senior DPS Trooper Thomas Nipper

A funeral will be held Friday for Senior DPS Trooper Thomas Nipper, 63, of Belton, who was struck and killed by a pickup truck during a traffic stop on southbound I-35 in Temple Saturday afternoon, the funeral home said.

Dossman Funeral Home said the funeral would be at 1 p.m. Friday at Temple Bible Church at 3205 Oakview Dr. in Temple. A separate visitation will be held in advance from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home itself, which is located at 2525 North Main St. in Belton.

The family suggested memorial contributions be sent to the Survivors Fund at the 100 Club of Houston, 5555 San Felipe Street, #1750 in Houston.

Trooper Nipper was born in Watham, Massachusetts before moving to Central Texas, where he graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1973. After earning his associate's degree in criminal justice from Central Texas College, he became a police officer in Nolanville. He went on to work for the Hereford Police Department, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, the Belton Police Department, and the Gainseville Police Department.

He graduated from the DPS Academy in 1982.

In total, he served in law enforcement for 43 years. He was once recognized with the Field Major's award for saving an abducted child.

He married Tammy Beasley Nipper in 1978 after meeting her while she was a dispatcher in Gatesville. In addition to his wife, Nipper leaves behind three children.

He was the 220th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

