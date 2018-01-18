Funeral services scheduled Friday for fallen motorcyclist

A funeral will be held Friday for a motorcyclist killed recently in Killeen.

Jose Rojas, 41, died after crashing into the rear of another motorcyclist around 8:08 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the 2200 block of Florence Road. The other motorcyclist was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

According to Rojas' obituary, he served three Army tours in Afghanistan. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Rojas' burial service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery located at 11463 TX-195 in Killeen. Those wishing to attend may meet at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home an hour earlier -- at 8 a.m. -- for the procession. The funeral home is located at 1615 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.

After the procession and burial service, attendees will be invited to the New Beginnings Christian Church at 215 S. 8th St. in Killeen, where the family will hold a memorial service and celebration of Rojas' life.

