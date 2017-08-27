KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 19 weather alerts
Close

Gas supply running low at Central Texas gas stations

Jim Hice, KCEN 10:13 PM. CDT August 27, 2017

WACO - A Waco HEB received a fresh delivery of regular unleaded gas Sunday night after running out earlier in the day.

The HEB on Valley Mills Dr. was out of premium and mid-grade but got a fresh supply of regular unleaded, according to a manager.

Several other gas stations had reportedly run out of gas in the Central Texas area, including two in Copperas Cove.

The HEB manager in Waco said he expected their supply of regular unleaded to be gone by Monday.


© 2017 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Tropical Storm Harvey blog: What you need to know

KCEN

Texas Cares - Donate to help Hurricane Harvey victims

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories