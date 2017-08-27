Gas supply running low at Central Texas gas stations

WACO - A Waco HEB received a fresh delivery of regular unleaded gas Sunday night after running out earlier in the day.

The HEB on Valley Mills Dr. was out of premium and mid-grade but got a fresh supply of regular unleaded, according to a manager.

Several other gas stations had reportedly run out of gas in the Central Texas area, including two in Copperas Cove.

The HEB manager in Waco said he expected their supply of regular unleaded to be gone by Monday.





Stripes in Copperas Cove

Valero in Copperas Cove off Hwy 190

