Geekfest raises scholarship money for students

Geekfest logo.

KILLEEN - Central Texas College tries to provide several scholarships each year, but they pay for those in a unique way. The college wrapped up their 8th annual Geekfest Sunday.

There are a lot of patently geeky stuff to do at CTC this weekend and the college has a lot of fun doing it each year, but they also look forward to helping students with the money the event makes.

In 2016, Geekfest brought in more than $18,000. They get the money from ticket sales, sponsorships and vendor fees.

They are looking at even more money this year with more than 100 vendors showing up, and estimated 3,000 people walking through the door. That is not the main reason people show up.

There are tons of comic artists, panels hand crafted goods to buy, and several competitions.

If comics and movies are not your thing, you can watch knights get medieval on each other out on the lawn.

While it is a CTC event, Jennifer Hetzel, Killeen Chamber of Commerce Spokeswoman said it is a big event for the city too.

“It shows the talent and the people that live here and the things that they are passionate about, and it shows there we have fun, family friendly activities in this area,” Hetzel said.

Money raised from the event funded two scholarships last year and the college said it should be able to provide several more this year.

