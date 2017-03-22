Genghis Grill to offer free pot stickers for Baylor Win

Genghis Grill logo.

WACO - Keep your fingers crossed!

If the Baylor Men win against South Carolina this Friday night during the NCAA tournament, Genghis Grill located at 130 North New Road will offer free pot stickers with any purchase on Saturday March 25.

Area Manager Eric Dunlap said the restaurant wants to support the student body, faculty, staff, and athletic departments in any way.

“This tournament appearance is huge for the school,” he said. “People are buzzing about it, and we want to give fans a chance to celebrate when they win, with something for free at Genghis Grill.”

© 2017 KCEN-TV