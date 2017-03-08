Good Samaritan helps deputy restrain violent woman

Local truck driver helps deputy stop violent woman. (Photo: KCEN Editor)

SALADO - An area truck driver is still in shock Wednesday morning after helping a local deputy restrain a woman who stabbed her father, bit her grandmother and walked through traffic with her two year old child on her hip.

Tom Parker a local truck driver says he was getting ready for bed at a Salado truck stop Sunday night when he saw a woman run past his truck with a child on her hip. Parker got out thinking she might be running from trouble only to learn she was fleeing a deputy because of the violent acts she just committed against her father and grandmother.

That's when Parker sprung into action.

"I asked the deputy if he needed any assistance and he said yes" says Parker.

He says they had to jump and dive between several trucks to try and stop the woman, and that things quickly turned violent.

"I pulled her arms away from the baby and got the baby away from her and then she started biting. She bit the officer on the arm and we had to pry her jaws off of his arm. I think she may have been on something because she was a lot stronger than any woman that size would've been and she just seemed like she was super strong" says Parker.

It took the deputy, Parker and another truck driver to restrain the woman who is now being identified as 30 year old Virginia Lynn Ewton of Round Rock. Ewton is now sitting in the Bell County Jail with a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a public servant and endangering a child.

Parker says all he could think about during the fight was getting the child out of the womans arms and to safety. He says he doesn't consider himself a hero and only did what he felt was right. Child Protective Services took custody of the child that day.

