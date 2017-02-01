Gov. Abbott blocks sanctuary city funding

AUSTIN - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has blocked the funding to “sanctuary cities” after Austin’s sheriff stopped complying with all federal immigration detainers.

Abbott’s spokesman John Wittman said Wednesday that $1.5 million in previously approved criminal justice grants will no longer go to Travis County.

The move comes after Sheriff Sally Hernandez announced that she would stop honoring all immigration holds in her jails following President Trump’s inauguration.

Abbott led a tour of the U.S.- Mexico border on Wednesday with Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. During the tour he reiterated his commitment to be a partner with Trump’s administration in efforts to secure the border.

“I am committed to the protection, safety and security of the people of the state of Texas, and Secretary Kelly has likewise expressed that border security is a priority for him and the new administration. Together, with the federal government, Texas will not flinch in our resolve to keep our citizens safe,” Abbot said.

In his state of the state address Tuesday Abbot also emphasized his resolve to not only continue the work of securing the border but also addressing the challenge of sanctuary cities and holding accountable law enforcement officials who refuse to defend the law.

