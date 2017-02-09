Governor Greg Abbott speaks in Waco

WACO, TX - As Governor Greg Abbott entered the John Knox Memorial Center Thursday night, he was met with a standing ovation from a sold out crowd. The event was put on by the McLennan County Republican Party in honor of Lincoln-Regan day.

However just outside the doors, protestors gathered to voice their opposition to the 48th Texas Governor's stance on immigration, refugees, and sanctuary cities. Abbott has been outspoken as of late, in his campaign to crack down on sanctuary cities across the lone star state. In Travis county, he cut funding after elected officials chose not to cooperate with his policies.

Abbott spoke at length about CPS reform, abortion, and the new era of politics under newly elected President Donald Trump. Two of his primary focal points were border security, and continuing to grow an already thriving Texas economy.

