Grain train strikes cargo train causing derailment in Bell County

A grain train hit an Intermodal train in Bell County around 11:25 a.m. Friday, causing 1-2 of the Intermodel train's cars to derail, according to a railroad official and Bell County Fire Marshal Steve Casey.

The derailment happened approximately 2.5 miles west of Rogers.

Nobody was injured in the derailment, Casey said.

BNSF Railway Spokesperson Joe Faust said BNSF was working with heavy equipment company RJ Corman Railroad Group to get the car(s) back on the tracks.

