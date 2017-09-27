Grand jury does not indict Waco Police in shooting death of Kerry Bradley

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A Grand Jury on Wednesday declined to indict three Waco Police officers in connection with the shooting death of Kerry Bradley, 37, who the officers said ran over, dragged and pinned Waco Police Officer William Graeber beneath the SUV he was driving after police stopped him to serve a narcotics warrant on Aug. 1.

After hearing the District Attorney's Office present the facts of the case -- as gathered by prosecutors and the Texas Rangers -- jurors concluded the three officers followed state law.

All three officers are veterans of the department. They are Sgt. Phillip Zboril (nearly 18 years with Waco PD), Sgt. Vrail George (13 years with Waco PD), and Ofc. Adam Fuller (more than 9 years with Waco PD).

"All three officers will be returning to full duty as a result of the findings by the Grand Jury to their regularly assigned positions," Waco Police Ofc. Garen Bynum said in an email.

Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt released the following statement Wednesday:

“I am appreciative of the difficult job performed by the citizens on the Grand Jury, the thorough investigation by the Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers and the additional independent review by the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office. As I have said before, any loss of life is a tragedy and I hope that prayers will continue for the family of the suspect and for Officer Graeber as he continues a painful recovery.”

Bradley had a history with police, and investigators said he was a known drug dealer. He was shot multiple times during the August shooting and died at the hospital.

Despite Bradley's family's prior claims that he was shot 22 times, an autopsy revealed he was struck six times, the Waco Tribune-Herald first reported Monday.

Officer Graeber suffered several injuries after being dragged by the vehicle, including broken ribs, a broken pelvis and a collapsed lung. He spent weeks in the hospital before beginning a long therapy process that was continuing, as of Wednesday afternoon.

