Grass fire breaks out in Killeen, now under control

A fire broke out Monday afternoon at 2707 Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, officials said.

KCEN 6:04 PM. CST January 22, 2018

KCEN obtained photos and video of the fire from a handful of viewers:

The fire was under control by 5:45 p.m, according to officials at the scene. 

No injuries or structure damage were reported. 

