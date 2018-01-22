Grass fire breaks out in Killeen, now under control

A fire broke out Monday afternoon at 2707 Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, officials said.
KCEN obtained photos and video of the fire from a handful of viewers:
KFD responds to grass fire on Stan Schlueter Loop @KCENNews pic.twitter.com/BiPvFMEvnK— Emani Payne (@EmaniPayneTV) January 23, 2018
The fire was under control by 5:45 p.m, according to officials at the scene.
No injuries or structure damage were reported.
