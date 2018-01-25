Grass fire spreads out of control in West Killeen

KILLEEN - Multiple fire departments battled a fire Thursday afternoon in West Killeen.
The fire started around 12 p.m. and was burning on a piece of property off Reese Creek Road not far from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
A nearby barn is on fire and nearby homes are also threatened.
A woman working at Joker's IceHouse Bar and Grill said she could see smoke and flames from about half a mile away.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
