Grass fire spreads out of control in West Killeen

KILLEEN - Multiple fire departments battled a fire Thursday afternoon in West Killeen.

The fire started around 12 p.m. and was burning on a piece of property off Reese Creek Road not far from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

A nearby barn is on fire and nearby homes are also threatened.

A woman working at Joker's IceHouse Bar and Grill said she could see smoke and flames from about half a mile away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

