Grass fire burns across from Hector P. Garcia Elementary in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas -- Temple firefighters responded to a grass fire early Wednesday afternoon in a field off the west side of NE HK Dodgen Loop (Loop 363) -- just north of Lavendusky Drive.

The fire started just across the highway from Hector P. Garcia Elementary, according to Thomas Pechal with the Temple Fire Department. The school was placed on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Pechal said one trailer was in the area, but he did not know if it was in danger of catching fire. The East Side Strike Team was activated to help quell the blaze.

According to Channel 6 News Reporter Kurtis Quillin at the scene, the fire jumped the fence line and was heading toward the Loop, shortly before 2 p.m. The fire has since been gotten under control.

Drivers were still urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KCEN-TV