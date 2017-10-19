Green Giant vegetable truck catches fire on I-35, requires hazmat clean-up

BELLMEAD - A semi-truck leaked Green Giant broccoli and mixed vegetables onto I-35 North at MM 338 after hitting an object on the road, causing the truck to catch fire.

Bellmead Fire Department responded to the incident around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Lt. Gant of Bellmead Fire, the driver said he heard his 18-wheeler hit something in the road and when he looked in his rear-view mirror the truck had caught fire.

Gant also explained the truck was fully engulfed in flames on the left and right side but was extinguished within 10 minutes. The driver was not injured.

The Department of Transportation is expected to handle the cleanup of the truck. The Waco hazmat team was also called to help clean the road.

Some of the vegetable packets were destroyed in the fire.

Traffic is expected to be backed-up until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.

Check back for updates.

© 2017 KCEN-TV