Greywolf Soldiers keep ties strong

Fort Hood’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team is fighting on the front lines in the War on Terror.

It is the very first deployment for about half of Commander John Woodward’s team.

The Colonel’s advice to his soldiers before they head to the front lines: Look out for one another and do what you’re trained to do. Then everything becomes instinctive.

“Standards and disciplines saves lives. If you take a shortcut, that’s where things start to go bad,” Colonel Woodward said. “You cannot substitute equipment readiness for leadership.”

The commander said his forces did a tremendous job in supporting the liberation of Mosul, specifically in old city.

“The coalition will continue to destroy ISIS wherever they go, so they’ve retreated now back so I would anticipate the next fight to be Talafar,” he said.

It is important to the colonel to maintain strong ties with allies in the Middle East.

“Lot of opportunities, morale is really high,” Woodward said.

Egypt, Kuwait and Jordan are just some of those allies. It is not just combat ops for the Greywolf Forces. They are busy training too.

“Our way is not the only way. So just being exposed to different ideas and different ways to operate is also helpful—not just on a professional level, but on a personal level too so just being exposed to different cultures I think makes our soldiers better,” he said.

Woodward said with seven bilateral operations in five countries are complete, they are getting ready for three more upcoming.

