Matt Koncaba. Photo: Groesbeck Fire Department

SAN ANTONIO - A Groesbeck Firefighter is in University Hospital Skytower in San Antonio after a major car crash overnight.

According to Groesbeck FD, Probationary firefighter Matt Koncaba sustained substantial injuries and is in the Intensive Care Unit.

No other details have been released at this time.

