WACO - Approximately 30 percent of Waco's population live below the poverty line. Kids are home for the summer and not receiving the free/reduced price meal plans at school. Affording meals can be a struggle for these families.

H-E-B and Caritas of Waco are partnering together to help feed low-income families in the community.

H-E-B's "Help End Hunger" campaign is supporting food banks and food pantries throughout Texas to assist people struggling with food insecurity. Caritas of Waco is the beneficiary of the funds raised by the campaign, and will use the proceeds to provide food assistance to individuals and families in the Waco area.





One-dollar, three-dollar, and five-dollar tear-off coupons will be available at every register in Waco area H-E-B stores. H-E-B customers may also have the option to add a donation to their final grocery bill, with all proceeds going to Caritas as well.

The H-E-B "Help End Hunger" campaign begins Thursday June 1, and runs through June 27.

