H-E-B issues recall for Mi Tienda Pollo Casero product

Brandon Gray, KCEN 4:23 PM. CDT October 02, 2017

H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall for its Mi Tienda Pollo Casero product.

The product was sold in the market department at 114 stores company-wide with a sell by date of 10/12/2017, H-E-B said in a press release. 

The company said the recall is due to the packaging ingredient list was mislabeled as Mi Tienda Al Pastor Pork and did not declare a wheat allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.

H-E-B said no illnesses have been reported.

Product

UPC

Item Code

Mi Tienda Pollo Casero

23841700000

364185

 

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. 

