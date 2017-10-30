KCEN
Halloween attractions and more around central Texas

Brandon Gray , KCEN 4:42 PM. CDT October 30, 2017

Looking for something to do this Halloween. Well we got you covered. Here are a few attractions you can venture out to around central Texas.


Haunted Houses

Museum of Horrors Haunted

Time:  8 p.m. to midnight
Location: I-35 & Exit 345, Elm Mott, TX 76640
Price: $20
Website: http://www.hauntedhousetexas.com/

Silo of Screams Haunted Attractions


Time: 8 p.m. to midnight
Location: 1511 Industrial Blvd Temple, TX 76504
Price $25
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Silo-of-Screams-Haunted-Attractions-285124685227975/

House of Torment


Time: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Location: 2632 Ridgepoint Drive Austin, TX 78754
Price: $29.99 (+tax)
Website: http://thehouseoftorment.com/

Escape Rooms


Great Escape of Central Texas – Killeen


Time:  Rooms available Starting at 6 p.m.
Location:  811 South W.S. Young, Killeen, TX 76543
Price: $20 adults, $15 children
Website: https://www.greatescapectx.com/the-rooms.html

Waco Escape Room


Time: Rooms available Starting at 12 p.m.
Location: 711 Washington Ave, Waco, TX 76701
Price: $20
Website: http://wacoescaperooms.com/

Escape Room Leander


Time: Rooms available Starting at 11 a.m.
Location: 2403-2405 s. US-183, Leander, TX 78641
Price: $20
Website: https://www.escaperoomleander.com/about.html

15 locks Austin


Time: Rooms available Starts at 4 p.m.
Location: 2113 Wells Branch Parkway #4300, Austin, TX 78728
Price: $25
Website: http://15locks.com/

11th hour escape – Austin


Time: Rooms available starting at 2:00 p.m.
Location: 2600 McHale court, Suite 151
Price: $23
Website: http://austin.11thhourescape.com/rooms/

Austin Panic Room


Time: Rooms available starting at 10 a.m.
Location: 1205 Rio Grande St. Austin, Texas 78701
Price: $25
Website: https://texaspanicroom.com/austin/

Lockout Austin


Time: Rooms available starting at 12:30 p.m.
Location: 1700 South Lamar Suite #300 Austin, TX 78704
Price: $25
Website: https://lockoutaustin.com/

Escape Rooms BCS 


Time: Rooms available starting at 4 p.m.
Location: 907 B Harvey Rd, College Station, Texas 77840
Price: $25
Website: https://escaperoombcs.com/


 

