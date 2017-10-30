Halloween attractions and more around central Texas

Halloween Background

Looking for something to do this Halloween. Well we got you covered. Here are a few attractions you can venture out to around central Texas.



Haunted Houses

Museum of Horrors Haunted

Time: 8 p.m. to midnight

Location: I-35 & Exit 345, Elm Mott, TX 76640

Price: $20

Website: http://www.hauntedhousetexas.com/

Silo of Screams Haunted Attractions



Time: 8 p.m. to midnight

Location: 1511 Industrial Blvd Temple, TX 76504

Price $25

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Silo-of-Screams-Haunted-Attractions-285124685227975/

House of Torment



Time: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: 2632 Ridgepoint Drive Austin, TX 78754

Price: $29.99 (+tax)

Website: http://thehouseoftorment.com/

Escape Rooms



Great Escape of Central Texas – Killeen



Time: Rooms available Starting at 6 p.m.

Location: 811 South W.S. Young, Killeen, TX 76543

Price: $20 adults, $15 children

Website: https://www.greatescapectx.com/the-rooms.html

Waco Escape Room



Time: Rooms available Starting at 12 p.m.

Location: 711 Washington Ave, Waco, TX 76701

Price: $20

Website: http://wacoescaperooms.com/

Escape Room Leander



Time: Rooms available Starting at 11 a.m.

Location: 2403-2405 s. US-183, Leander, TX 78641

Price: $20

Website: https://www.escaperoomleander.com/about.html

15 locks Austin



Time: Rooms available Starts at 4 p.m.

Location: 2113 Wells Branch Parkway #4300, Austin, TX 78728

Price: $25

Website: http://15locks.com/

11th hour escape – Austin



Time: Rooms available starting at 2:00 p.m.

Location: 2600 McHale court, Suite 151

Price: $23

Website: http://austin.11thhourescape.com/rooms/

Austin Panic Room



Time: Rooms available starting at 10 a.m.

Location: 1205 Rio Grande St. Austin, Texas 78701

Price: $25

Website: https://texaspanicroom.com/austin/

Lockout Austin



Time: Rooms available starting at 12:30 p.m.

Location: 1700 South Lamar Suite #300 Austin, TX 78704

Price: $25

Website: https://lockoutaustin.com/

Escape Rooms BCS



Time: Rooms available starting at 4 p.m.

Location: 907 B Harvey Rd, College Station, Texas 77840

Price: $25

Website: https://escaperoombcs.com/





