Hallsburg Lake drowning victim ID'd

Jose Servin. Photo: Reicher

HALLSBURG - A 17-year-old drowned Sunday evening in Texas Power & Light Lake in Hallsburg, Texas.

Reicher Catholic High School officials identified the victim as Jose Servin

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed Servin did not know how to swim, was on a flotation device, and then fell off.

Rescue teams were called in around 8 p.m. Sunday, and recovered his body from the lake nearly an hour later.

Reicher Catholic High School Principal Mindy Taylor released the following statement Monday afternoon:

It was with an extremely heavy heart to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of one of our students yesterday. Jose Servin was a spirited, energetic, and outgoing member of the Reicher family. He loved to see people enjoying life with smiles and laughter. He was a well mannered, kind, and faith-filled 17 year old who will be dearly missed by everyone at Reicher. We ask everyone to join us in praying for his family during this difficult time. Students will be gathering at noon today at Reicher. We will help keep everyone informed as details are released.

