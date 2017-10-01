Hamilton County deputies arrest two Dallas men in child sex sting

Kevin Charles Mapula, 34, of Dallas (Left), Jordan Stacy Poage, 35, of Dallas (Right)

HAMILTON COUNTY - Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Dallas men over the weekend for online solicitation of a minor after conducting a child exploitation operation.

Officials said 34-year-old Kevin Charles Mapula arrived Sunday in Hamilton County with the intent to engage in sexual intercourse with what he believed to be a child under the age of 17.

Mapula started messaging what he believed to be a child two weeks prior. Officials said messages were sexually explicit in manner, which led him to agree to travel to Hamilton County to meet the child for a sexual experience. He also agreed to bring alcoholic beverages for the child to consume once they met.

Once he arrived at the scene, he was met by HCSO Deputies and taken into custody for Online Solicitation of a Minor, a 2nd Degree Felony. Authorities also found condoms and the brand of alcoholic beverages he had previously agreed to bring the child.

Jordan Stacy Poage, 35, of Dallas was arrested Friday after traveling to Hico to engage in sexual intercourse with what he believed to be a 15-year-old child.

Poage communicated with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy for the past two weeks through smartphone applications.

Officials said Poage was non-compliant and removed from the vehicle. He was found with condoms and a pistol in his possession during the arrest. Poage was also charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Both suspects are still in police custody.

© 2017 KCEN-TV