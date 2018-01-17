Harker Heights FD puts out blaze at abandoned clubhouse

Firefighters braced the extremely low temperatures Wednesday night to put out a house fire in Harker Heights.

Around 10:15 p.m., Harker Heights Fire Department received a call about a structure fire in the 1800 block of Valley Oaks Dr.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a large single-story brick veneer home with heavy fire involving more than half of the east side of the structure, officials said. A total of 17 firefighters were called to the scene, including, 11 from Harker Heights and six from Killeen Fire Departments.

The home was identified as an old golf course clubhouse that was converted to a residence resulting in multiple types of building construction.

Officials believe the residence was unoccupied and abandoned. No utilities were in service for the home.

The fire was under control after midnight and the Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting the investigation.

One brush truck and a crew remained at the scene due to a partial metal truss roof collapse. Crews are currently unable to safely gain access to complete extinguishment.

