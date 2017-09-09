Harker Heights hosts 9th Annual Food and Wine Fest

HARKER HEIGHTS - More than 4,000 people from across Texas came to Harker Heights Saturday evening for the 9th Annual Food, Wine and Brew Fest.

The festival featured 56 different craft beers and hosted 15 wineries from across the Lone Star State.

Festival goers sampled up to ten different brews or spirits after buying a ticket.

Organizers said the event started small years ago, but now brings in $400,000 dollars to the local economy.

KCEN is a proud sponsor of the festival.

