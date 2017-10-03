Harker Heights Police say goodbye to beloved K9 officer

The Harker Heights Police Department on Monday announced the death of K-9 Rokky.

He passed away surrounded by his partner, Officer Gabrielle Guerra, and his family.

Rokky began his police career in Harker Heights on April 1, 2009 and medically retired in 2016.

In his first active tracking call as a canine officer, Rokky found a missing child. During his career, Rokky has helped capture fugitives and taken drugs off the streets.

Through his attendance at community events, Rokky became a fixture of Harker Heights.

© 2017 KCEN-TV