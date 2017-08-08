Harker Heights Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Courtesy: Harker Heights Police (Photo: Custom)

HARKER HEIGHTS - Harker Heights Police responded to a call regarding an aggravated robbery at a Dollar General store, located at 470 East Veterans Memorial Blvd., around 11:14 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Harker Heights Police, at approximately 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, a black male with a medium-cut afro hair style used a 'stun-type weapon' to assault and rob a female in the Dollar General store. Police described the man as wearing a black shirt and light-colored blue jeans.

The suspect then exited the store and left the area on foot, police said.

The store's security camera captured this photo of the suspect:





Anyone who can provide further information about this investigation or the identity or information on the subject should contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.

