Harlem Globetrotters in Central Texas

Channel Six's Kurtis Quillin caught up and played 1-on-1 with the Harlem Globetrotters ahead of their 2017 trip to Waco.

TEMPLE - The Harlem Globetrotters are set to make their annual stop in Central Texas.

They've been touring the country for 91 years, attracting families to the tricks, dunks and laughs they bring every time. When they play in Waco next week, they'll bring a change with them.

Orlando Melendez, who goes by "El Gato" on the court, and the Globetrotters attribute their success to more than basketball.

"The interaction with the crowd, messing around with people," Melendez said. "And I think that's the part that's kept us going from generation-to-generation just helping people smile."

When they always do, they try to keep it "Fresh."

So when they're slamming home dunks and dropping insane trick shots, these pioneers of basketball who invented the 3-point shot and alley-oop, are making another change.

"Now, we've added the 4-point line which is 30 feet from the basket," Melendez said. "That's a far shot, that's almost to half-court."

And before "El Gato" wiped the court with Kurtis on Friday afternoon, we tried the new 4-point shot.

For him, as you might imagine, no problem.

"You see guys like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shooting those shots from way behind the regular 3-point line for them," Melendez said. "We're like, 'OK, we can do that. We're Globetrotters.'"

For Kurtis, the luck wasn't there. As the game of 1-on-1 continued, trick shots, either vintage Globetrotters or vintage street-ball, were a part of why Melendez says their shows are all about families.

"Go in with your family, see your kids smile and if you bring Grandpa who saw us back in the 60's or 50's, he'll be laughing at the same things as your kids," Melendez said. "We'll bring all that fun with the new stuff."

For ticket packages, including ways for your kids to learn tricks before the game, you can visit the team's website.

(© 2017 KCEN)