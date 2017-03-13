Harry Potter Comes To Temple

Muggles and wizards came together for the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museums's 'Wizarding Express' event over the weekend. The children who were lucky enough to score a ticket to the sold out Harry Potter themed day enjoyed a variety of activities provided by staff and volunteers. Wands were made, houses were given, and a Harry Potter bingo game was even at hand for all to enjoy. After the wands and houses were chosen parents and newly appointed wizards boarded the aptly named Wizard Express for a trip to McGregor station. With such an overwhelming response from participants, the museum says another Potter day and other themed days are already in the works. Tickets were sold out in a little over 24 hours so the museum advises to follow closely on Facebook for announcements.

