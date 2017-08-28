Harvey delays results of audit that investigated Killeen finance issues

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KCEN)

For months, taxpayers in Killeen have waited to find out if the city mishandled their money in a manner that caused a multi-million dollar budget shortfall. But, thanks to Hurricane Harvey, they must continue to wait.

A special city council workshop was supposed to happen Tuesday when a Houston-based law firm was expected to present the findings of its Killeen government audit. Historic flooding in Houston, however, means it will be unsafe for the legal team to travel to Killeen to deliver the audit presentation.

In response, the workshop was postponed until Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall.

McConnell & Jones LLP is the firm leading the audit. Its final report, which examined administrative and internal work in seven different city processes, was expected to include recommendations for each issue.

