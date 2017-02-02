HCSO investigating body found in field as homicide

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

HILL COUNTY - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a field Wednesday afternoon in the area of County Road 3102.

Deputies responded to a report of the woman’s body being discovered around 4:23 p.m.

Officials said they believe the woman is of Hispanic or Caucasian descent.

Area law enforcement agencies have been contacted to determine if they have had any recently reported missing person.

HCSO is investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313.

(© 2017 KCEN)