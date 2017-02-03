HCSO renews search for missing man

The Hill County Sheriff's Office is renewing their search for John Terry, who went missing on October 17th, 2014. Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety

WACO - The Hill County Sheriff's Office is renewing their search for John Terry, who went missing on October 17th, 2014.

He was last seen Leaving the Walmart Supercenter in Hillsboro around 634 p.m. that night.

One Day later, his 2014 Jeep Compass was found abandoned on County Road 2346 in Abbott, 25 Miles from his house.

Leads had dried up since his disappearance in 2014 but on Friday Terry's friends and family came forward with a press conference to offer $10,000 for information that leads to his whereabouts.

Hill County Sheriff, Rodney Watson, had promised the family after his election in 2016 to renew the case. He now has new investigators on the case and has been taking steps to track down new leads.

The County is working with the Texas Rangers on the case. The Sheriffs Office has also worked to find forensic evidence from Terry's vehicle. Sheriff Watson says there was not originally a forensic search of Terry's vehicle when he went missing.

The Sheriffs Office is asking the public to come forward with any details on Terry's disappearance, no matter how small. The public can call the Hill County Sheriff's Office at 254 582 5313 or the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1 800 346 3243. They can also email DPS at MPCH@dps.texas.gov

