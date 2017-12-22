Heads broken off reindeer at Robinson Christmas display

ROBINSON - It didn't cost a lot to make but that's not what makes the destruction of a Christmas display in Robinson so upsetting. The fact that a person or persons would take the time to decapitate wooden reindeer painted by elementary school children is what makes this story so disturbing.

The display goes up every year at Peplow Park but this year the heads of three of the reindeer were broken off and 13 others were torn off their poles.

Police say it happened late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. The reindeer only cost about $10 to make but Destiny Delillo, the Director of Communications for Robinson Police, said that's not the point.

"It's not a lot of money but the sentiment behind it is what means so much," said Delillo. "We want to prevent any other reindeer from being vandalized. We are hoping our social media post can help put a stop to that."

Cindy Engle teaches kids with disabilities in Robinson. She was devastated to learn someone destroyed the reindeer her class decorated. She said her students spent so much time making it.



"I was really upset because these kids really do have a great time creating these," said Engle. Parents, teachers, and kids all spent time doing it. The kids love it. For somebody to come in and destroy what the kids created, I was just so upset when I saw it."

Peplow Park does not have security cameras so police are hoping someone will come forward with information to find whomever did it.

Lasalle Shoppes in Waco fixed the reindeer free of charge.

(Photo: Custom)

(Photo: Custom)

(Photo: Custom)

(Photo: Custom)

© 2017 KCEN-TV